ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 18.8% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.69 ($0.02). 15,325,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 6,336,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.08 ($0.03).
ImmuPharma Stock Down 1.8%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3. The stock has a market cap of £7.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
