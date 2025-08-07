ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 18.8% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.69 ($0.02). 15,325,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 6,336,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

ImmuPharma Stock Down 1.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3. The stock has a market cap of £7.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.