CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Increases Dividend to $3.89 Per Share

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 3.89 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1,601.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This is a 72.1% increase from CVR Partners’s previous dividend of $2.26.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:UAN opened at $97.20 on Thursday. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.07.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $168.56 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

