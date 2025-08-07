Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.230-9.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.248. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $266.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $206.29 and a 12 month high of $269.14.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,229.66. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,048 shares of company stock worth $4,101,083. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

