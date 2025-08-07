Analyzing Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 1.24% 3.61% 0.37% Global Arena N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Columbia Financial and Global Arena, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Columbia Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Global Arena.

This table compares Columbia Financial and Global Arena”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $199.64 million 7.50 -$11.65 million $0.06 237.67 Global Arena $830,000.00 0.00 -$1.19 million N/A N/A

Global Arena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Columbia Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Global Arena on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans, such as automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, it offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services comprising remote deposit, lockbox service, sweep accounts, and escrow services. The company operates full-service banking offices in New Jersey; and branch offices in Freehold, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting members in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It also explores opportunities in the oil, gas, mineral, and energy business. The company provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp and changed its name to Global Arena Holding Inc. in May 2011. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

