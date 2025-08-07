Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 165.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,531 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 188.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.88. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

