Headlands Technologies LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 478.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,453 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,063 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of American Airlines Group worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

