Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 22,374 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $219.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.00 and its 200 day moving average is $217.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.