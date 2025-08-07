Blue Barn Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,809,000. Finally, Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

