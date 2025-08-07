Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 170 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $911.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $988.58 and a 200 day moving average of $947.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $189.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,540. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total value of $749,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,414. The trade was a 56.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,667 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

