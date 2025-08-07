Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for 0.8% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,150,000 after buying an additional 119,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $8,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,340,000 after acquiring an additional 686,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

