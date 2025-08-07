Battery Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Battery Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,124 shares during the period. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF comprises 1.2% of Battery Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Battery Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.03% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 308.5% during the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 131,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 99,027 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 2,030.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1%

KCCA opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.