Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.81 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average is $108.01. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

