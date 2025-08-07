Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.60 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $228.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.44%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

