Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Battery Global Advisors LLC

Battery Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 104.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Crane by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Crane by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Crane by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Crane Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $194.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $203.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.70 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $230,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

