Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 809 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AON by 56,460.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,052,000 after buying an additional 760,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 5,877.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,572,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AON by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,864,000 after buying an additional 469,238 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 493,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,028,000 after purchasing an additional 331,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of AON by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,488,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,449,000 after buying an additional 286,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.21.

AON opened at $363.73 on Thursday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $323.73 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.13 and its 200 day moving average is $370.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

