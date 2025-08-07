Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $115.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.55. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $130.74.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

