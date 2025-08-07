Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $81.82 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.0762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.