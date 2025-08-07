Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $1,811,459.19 in Stock

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.8%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.01. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $108.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

