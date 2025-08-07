83,619 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of AFL stock opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.