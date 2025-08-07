ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires New Shares in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Allstate Stock Up 1.7%

ALL stock opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.54. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $169.20 and a 12 month high of $213.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

