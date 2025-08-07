ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires Shares of 71,054 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

