Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,570 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLBL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,518,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,539,000 after buying an additional 678,531 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after buying an additional 671,597 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 118.7% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,550,000 after buying an additional 418,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,405,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after buying an additional 275,257 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLBL opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.