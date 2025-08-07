ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,966,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $815.00 price objective (up from $810.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $555.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $536.31 and a 200-day moving average of $601.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $3,675,600 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

