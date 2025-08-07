ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires Shares of 122,424 General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 122,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 40.3% during the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,447,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,386 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of General Motors by 19.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,953 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $2,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.53.

Get Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.