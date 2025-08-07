Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after buying an additional 904,328 shares in the last quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $24,854,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $441.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.