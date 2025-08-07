Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average is $120.23.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

