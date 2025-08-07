Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 212.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,181 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,169,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,056,000 after buying an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after acquiring an additional 708,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Exelixis by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 810,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 693,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,021,027.28. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $6,061,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 446,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,412,173.64. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 456,605 shares of company stock worth $20,966,005. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

