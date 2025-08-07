Keb Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,258 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Keb Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of DFIC opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

