Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 726,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 72,661 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 106,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after buying an additional 133,676 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

