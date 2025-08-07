Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $9,963,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 567.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Reliance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS opened at $285.78 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $347.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.54.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%. Reliance’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

