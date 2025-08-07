Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) Shares Sold by Carlyle Group Inc.

Carlyle Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,362,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,280 shares during the period. Smart Share Global comprises approximately 0.1% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings in Smart Share Global were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,948,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Smart Share Global Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of EM stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $299.18 million, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Smart Share Global Limited has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EM

About Smart Share Global

(Free Report)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.