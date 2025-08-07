Keb Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,365,000. Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,184,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,700,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 342,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,063 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $600.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $48.36.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

