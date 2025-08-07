Brokerages Set WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) PT at $20.43

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.2667.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

WVE stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. WAVE Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other WAVE Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 282,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,493.15. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,182,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,368,000 after purchasing an additional 294,956 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 59,399 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

