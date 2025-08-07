Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 6,665 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUMV opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.