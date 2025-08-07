Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 114,800 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Docusign were worth $37,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Docusign by 318.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Docusign by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In other Docusign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,122.33. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

