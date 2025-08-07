Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,853 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,840 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6,002.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 694,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 570.0%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.64%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.