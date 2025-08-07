Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 352.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $105.65 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.26.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

