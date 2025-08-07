Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,950 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in XPO were worth $58,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in XPO by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,812,000 after purchasing an additional 91,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in XPO by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,369,000 after buying an additional 425,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,819,000 after buying an additional 153,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $123.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average is $120.01. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.