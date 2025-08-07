Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 160 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19,644.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,629 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $196,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after purchasing an additional 472,069 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $224.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.91. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

