Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,890,000 after buying an additional 154,311 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.1% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $225,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 229.2% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $28,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.83.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $4,266,543.26. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,237.71. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 2.9%

COR opened at $283.90 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

