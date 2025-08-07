CenterBook Partners LP Trims Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,817 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,678,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,574,000 after purchasing an additional 611,178 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,834,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in TKO Group by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 710,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,010,000 after buying an additional 422,900 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TKO Group by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after buying an additional 394,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research cut TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver acquired 1,579,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. The trade was a 61.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,593,099.84. Following the sale, the director owned 146,975 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,736. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561 in the last ninety days. 61.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Trading Down 4.4%

TKO opened at $156.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.30. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $182.60.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.16%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

