CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Brink’s by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 16.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

