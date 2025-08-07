CenterBook Partners LP Buys New Shares in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 304,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKNO. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 45.0% during the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 59,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha J. Demski sold 8,000 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $40,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,720. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens raised Alpha Teknova to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

TKNO opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.64. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 28.48% and a negative net margin of 60.90%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

