Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Toast’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 229,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,458.40. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $12,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 216,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,208,245.60. This trade represents a 58.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,054 shares of company stock valued at $20,432,166 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 14,258.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,684,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

