Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after acquiring an additional 893,428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,689 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after purchasing an additional 706,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,013,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,736 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $146.13 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.14 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.96.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.26.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

