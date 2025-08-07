Monetta Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $256.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.71. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $720.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 428,303 shares of company stock valued at $82,480,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

