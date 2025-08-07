JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises about 5.5% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned 0.36% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $20,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,994,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 332,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,135,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $61.43.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

