Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 14,992 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 225,140 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,099,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,626,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,533,000 after purchasing an additional 107,157 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 61,088 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,695.46. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.9%

COLM stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.22. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.