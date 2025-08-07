Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,559,001,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AMETEK by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,760,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,062 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,979,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,375,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,293,000 after purchasing an additional 342,589 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,250,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,729,000 after purchasing an additional 286,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Melius downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.20.

AMETEK stock opened at $185.52 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

