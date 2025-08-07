Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.15 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 287.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $119.96.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,175 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

